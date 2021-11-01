Suzanne Peyton, 89
Published 2:01 pm Monday, November 1, 2021
Suzanne Helen (Zachman) Peyton, age 89 of Mound, formerly St. Paul, Austin and Kimball MN.
Married James B. Peyton 1954. Preceded in death by her husband and granddaughter. Survived by 6 children, 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, 15800 37th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN, Thursday, November 4th, 5:00-8:00 PM & 9:00 AM Friday at the church. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, November 5th at 10:00 AM at Church of St. Raphael, 7301 Bass Lake Road, Crystal, MN.
Burial St. Anne’s Cemetery Kimball, MN following luncheon, 3:00 PM.
www.gearty-delmore.com 763-537-4511