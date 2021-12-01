State braces as Omicron variant emerges

Mower reports 76 new cases of COVID-19

In the wake of information coming to light regarding the Omicron variant of COVID-19 coming out of southern Africa, Minnesota is keeping it’s guard up.

In a press release issued by the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcom said that as of Monday there were no cases of the variant reported in Minnesota or the United States.

“If an Omicron variant infection is found in Minnesota, we will share that information as soon as possible,” Malcolm said.

Meanwhile, locally there are approximately 160 active cases COVID-19 in Mower County ranging from newborn to 77-years-old.

According to Pam Kellogg, Mower County Public Health Community Division manager, the majority of cases are 20- to 50-years old.

In numbers released Tuesday by MDH, Mower has reached 7,312 cases of COVID-19 after a total of 76 new cases (73 confirmed, 3 probable) were reported. That number includes cases reported over the weekend.

There were no new deaths reported in the entire state Tuesday. Currently, Mower County is sitting at 49 total deaths.