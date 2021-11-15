Spruce Up Austin plants 10 trees at East Side Lake

Ten trees now line both sides of the city trail on East Side Lake’s north side in Austin.

On Oct. 30, the nonprofit Spruce Up Austin planted the trees, which almost all honor or memorialize someone. Spruce Up members and others – 17 volunteers in total – did the planting and mulching.

Trees planted included two Sugar Maples; two Princeton Elms; and one each of Red Maple; Scarlet Oak; Sycamore; Black Tupelo; Norway Spruce; and Pinnacle Birch. Spruce Up paid for the trees and mulch for the project.

Austin Parks, Recreation & Forestry picked up the trees from a local business and delivered them to the site. They augured the holes and will help maintain the trees.

Dating back to the 1990s, Spruce Up now has planted about 80 trees along East Side Lake, with many of those apart of its Tree Trek along the eastern shoreline.

Anyone interested in purchasing a tree to honor or memorialize someone can contact Kevin Nelson, Park & Rec director, by email at: kevinn@ci.austin.mn.us