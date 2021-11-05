Shoe Sensation to host 6th annual Socks for Troops fundraiser

Shoe Sensation, a regional chain of shoe stores, is hosting its sixth annual Socks for Troops fundraiser in all of their over 200 retail locations, including Austin.

Last year, Shoe Sensation collected over 40,000 pairs of socks and hopes to continue the success of the program in 2021. This year, each store will be collecting socks for active-duty military personnel and/or local veterans in their communities.

Shoe Sensation will have military approved socks for customers to purchase and donate in-store. Customers will receive 20% off socks purchased for a donation at Shoe Sensation and a $10 off $50 coupon value on customers’ next purchase.

Shoe Sensation locations will also serve as a drop off point for customers to bring in new socks they have collected on their own.

“It has been a tough year for everyone in our communities. This is no exception for the country’s military personnel,” said David Bateman, Community Connections director and creator of the Socks for Troops program for Shoe Sensation. “A small gesture can go a long way in providing them with comfort during the holidays. We appreciate the sacrifices of our armed forces and their families make in their personal lives to protect our safety and our countries interests. This is one way we can show our appreciation to the men and women who serve in our armed forces and to our Veterans that have served our country.”

“Socks for Troops” will begin on Nov. 1, and Shoe Sensation will continue collecting socks through Dec. 31.

Visit your local Shoe Sensation for details on the specific supported charity or organization. For additional information about Socks for Troops or to find a Shoe Sensation near you, visit www.shoesensation.com.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, outside sock donations must be brand new and donated in its original packaging. Shoe Sensation cannot accept used pairs of socks or socks without its original packaging.