Sheriff’s office investigating stolen dirt bikes

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of two dirt bikes that were stolen from a Lansing address.

According to Chief Deputy Mark May, the Sheriff’s Office took a report at around 8:51 a.m. on Tuesday from an Alan Bumgardner that two dirt bikes were taken from a garage located in the 2600 block of 12th Ave. NW, Lansing.

The dirt bikes were described as a 1992 Honda XR100RN, white with white frame, with racing panel attached to handlebars and a 1976, Yamaha, TT500, white with black frame, MN plate 43238MD.

Bumgardner stated that the bikes were taken between Nov. 8 and 8:51 a.m. on Nov. 9. He said that the person shimmed the door open and unlatched the interior latch. There were no signs of forced entry.

The dirt bikes were chained together and the lock on the chain was cut.

Anybody with knowledge of the thefts should call the Mower County Sheriff’s Office at 1-507-437-9400.