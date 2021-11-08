Rose M. Donovan, 93

Rose Marie Donovan, age 93, of Austin, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin.

Rose was born on October 10, 1928, in Austin to W. Gerald and Marie (Kramer) Cotter. She attended country school and graduated from Austin High School in 1946.

On October 25, 1947, Rose was united in marriage to Willard (Bill) Donovan at St. Augustine Church in Austin. Rose worked as a bookkeeper at Johnson Floral and for the Mower County Court Administrator’s Office for 20 years and retired in 1990.

After her retirement, Rose enjoyed bowling on two leagues for many years and was also a member of the Ladies’ League at Ramsey Golf Course where she developed many close friendships. Rose enjoyed vacations with family in New Mexico and many summers at “Up North” resorts and her children and grandchildren continue that tradition.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Bill.

Survivors include her sister, Patricia (Cotter) Johnson of Sun City, AZ; children: Maureen Donovan of Austin; Sheila Cotter (Dewey Fisher) of Austin; Kim Evenson (Daryl) of Devil’s Lake, ND; Kevin Donovan (LeAnn) of Worthington, MN; Sally Danley (Bob) of Champlin, MN; Kelly Marshall of Austin, MN; and Patrick Donovan (Colleen) of Austin; twelve grandchildren: Casey Cotter, Cara Mulrine, Alex Evenson, Eriana Ihrke, Angela Drent, Nicolle DeRocher, Willy Danley, David Danley, Karissa Marshall, Ciara Miller, Riley Donovan and Rachel Donovan. Rose also had 20 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, November 12th at 11am at St. Augustine Church with family visitation one hour before at the church. Interment will be at Cavalry Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sacred Heart Care Center for the respect and care that they gave our mother over the last six years.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com