Roger L. Oelkers, 75

Roger Lynn Oelkers, age 75, of Brownsdale, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Roger was born November 3, 1946, in Austin, Minnesota, to Claude and Betty (Powers) Oelkers. He graduated with the class of 1964 from Hayfield High School. On January 12, 1968, Roger married Nancy Braithwaite at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin and together had three children. Roger lived on the same farm he grew up on. He made his living as a crop and livestock farmer for many years. On February 5, 1986, he began his career at Hormel Foods until retiring on February 18, 2011. Roger then started driving truck for CPS until retiring in 2019. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Dexter, Minnesota and belonged to the Brownsdale Men’s Club. Roger loved spending many years making maple syrup using sap from trees on the farm. He enjoyed playing puzzle games, snowmobiling, camping, and was an avid collector of toy tractors. Roger also liked to travel, including trips to all 7 continents and all 50 states. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Oelkers of Brownsdale, MN; children, Alexander (Beth) Oelkers of Monticello, MN, Andrea (Trent Goertz) Oelkers of Blooming Prairie, MN, Scott (Nina Jarrett) Oelkers of Albert Lea, MN; five grandchildren, Brent Riddle, Carina Oelkers, Logan Oelkers, Daria Oelkers, and Victoria Oelkers; siblings, Linda Meyer of Bloomington, MN, Janet (Mike) Hoffman of Mankato, MN, and Vance (Ruth) Oelkers of Austin, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Betty Oelkers; infant sister, Claudia Jo; brother-in-law, Robert Meyer; and aunt, Erma Oelkers.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.