Robert M. Fryer, 87

Robert (Bob) Marion Fryer, age 87, of Austin, Minnesota passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Sacred Heart Care Center.

Bob was born on August 1, 1934 in Rochester, Minnesota to Harry and Nellie (Snow) Fryer. He grew up in Rochester and graduated from Lourdes High School.

He married Jean Ann Klingsporn on June 20, 1953. The couple lived in Rochester, Austin, rural Lanesboro and finally care centers in Spring Valley and Austin. Bob and Jean had a family of ten children.

Bob worked many jobs and retired from a twenty-year career as a police officer in Austin. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, camping and especially fishing.

He was predeceased by his parents; siblings Richard, Nancy and Pam; his daughter Jackie Sheedy and his wife of 65 years, Jean.

Bob is survived by a sister, Gail Fieck of Grand Meadow; brother, Charlie (Arla) of Fairbury, NB; children, Daniel (Karen) of Rochester, Michael (Turi) of Stewartville, Patrick (Debbie) of Winona, Collette Koll (Mike) of Fountain, Mary Ellen Semat (Ken) of Jeffersonton, VA, Peter (Julie) of Chatfield, James (Jody) of Stewartville, Benjamin (Kim) of Bloomington, Jennifer Reinartz (Jeff) of Austin, son-in-law Joseph Sheedy of Austin and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father James Steffes presiding. Visitation will be Monday, November 22, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Mayer Funeral Home, Austin, MN and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery.

