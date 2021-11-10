Possible snow to move into the region Thursday

From pleasant fall to winter’s doorstep. The Austin area could see its first noticeable snow fall Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday will start cloudy before giving way to sun and a high of 46 with breezy conditions. However it will largely be confined to the afternoon as a chance of rain creeps into the area before 8 p.m., and will likely transition to snow sometime after 10 p.m. with possible accumulations settling in at under a half inch.

That chance of snow carries into Friday with snow again likely before 3 p.m., with cloudy skies to follow. Less than a half inch is possible.

Highs for Friday will top out at around 35 degrees with a low of 25 over night.