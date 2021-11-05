Photos: Riverland Criminal Justice Program delivers food donations to Food Pantry

Published 4:59 pm Friday, November 5, 2021

By Daily Herald

Students in the Riverland Community College College Criminal Justice program compiled donations for the Riverland Community College food pantry. They delivered the donations on Thursday, Nov 4. Students invited college administration to assist with the delivery to the Food Pantry.

This yearly community service project has become a tradition and the students in the criminal justice program take great pride in assisting others with this donation drive.

