Patricia M. Slowinski, 87

Patricia Mary Slowinski, age 87, of Austin, Minnesota, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021 peacefully at home with the love of her life.

Patricia was born September 4, 1934, in Ottosen, Iowa to Herman and Philomena (Hessler) Veerkamp. She spent her early years in northern Iowa until her family moved to Blooming Prairie, Minnesota where she graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in May of 1952.

On September 7, 1953, she was united in marriage to Anthony Francis Slowinski at St. Columbanus Church in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. They made their home in Austin, Minnesota and Lyle, Minnesota.

Not only was Patricia a mother to her own seven children but she was to many others that came into her life. She worked at and then later owned the Yarn Shop in Austin, Minnesota. Patricia was an exceptionally talented person. She loved knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch and other needlework and would teach this to whomever wanted to learn. This love afforded her the opportunity to judge many county and state fair projects. She also traveled to many schools demonstrating how to spin your own wool.

Patricia was a founding member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Austin, Minnesota. She was an active member at Queen of Peace Church in Lyle, Minnesota and then at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Austin, Minnesota. Patricia was known for being a great cook and amazing baker. She took pride in planning and preparing meals for many church events, especially when preparing her famous potato soup.

But most of all she loved her family. Patricia will be greatly missed by the tummies and hearts she filled, especially her husband, Anthony Francis Slowinski; children, Thomas (Lori) Slowinski, Eugene (Cheryl) Slowinski, Peggy (Mick) Kenis, Terry (Anne) Slowinski, Ronny (Diane) Slowinski, Russell (Teresa) Slowinski and Kristine (Scott) Jensen; grandchildren, Sean (Janel) Slowinski, Shannon (Duke Schafer) Slowinski, Anthony (Rachel Gagliasso) Reese, Alex (Megan Bodart) Reese, Abbey (Brady Crabtree) Reese, Kristan Slowinski, Nicholas Slowinski, Brandon (Shannon) Slowinski, Tammy (Shawn) Murphy, Rachel (Luke Gillund) Kenis, Joe (MaryBeth) Kenis, Paul (Kristi) Kenis, Brian (Chrissy) Kenis, Kara Slowinski, Daniel Leidal, Aaron Leidal, Jessica (Chris) Kellerman, Daniel Slowinski, Benjamin (Bailey) Slowinski, Matthew (Savanna Cordle) Slowinski, Nevaeh Slowinski, Lilly Medorio, Emily (Michael) Wilcox, and Katelynne (Nicholas Grisch) Jensen; special children Javier (Patricia) Gutierrez, Roberto Hung Cavalieri and Carmen (Marcos) Alvarez Perez; sisters Katherine Schultz and Barbara Slowinski; brother Alphonse Veerkamp; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters-in-law, Herman Veerkamp, Norbert (Rita) Veerkamp, Stanley Veerkamp, Cyril (Darlene) Veerkamp, Ralph (Laura) Veerkamp, and Ethel Veerkamp, sisters and brothers-in-law, Joseph Schultz, Rita (Al) Thilges, Mary Martha Vaughters, Margaret (Bob) Hitchings and Paul Slowinski; daughter-in-law, Lori D. Slowinski; and grandson, Anthony Loren Slowinski,

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father James Steffes officiating. There will be a 4:30 p.m. rosary on Sunday at Mayer Funeral Home where friends may call from 2-5 p.m. There will also be visitation one hour before the mass at the church on Monday. Interment will be in London Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to Food for the Poor organization or a place of your choice.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com

** The family is requesting and encouraging the use of mask wearing by all.