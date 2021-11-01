Packer girls take seventh in Big Nine meet

The Austin girls took seventh place at the Big Nine Swimming and Diving Meet in Rochester Mayo on Saturday.

Olivia Walsh took fourth place in the 200-yard IM for the Packers and Alayna Kennedy took sixth in diving.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 494; 2. Rochester Mayo 324.5; 3. Northfield 285; 4. Mankato West 269; 5. Winona 170.5; 6. Mankato East 149; 7. Austin 130; 8. Red Wing 117; 9. Owatonna 116; 10. Rochester John Marshall 85; 11. Faribault 62; 12. Albert Lea 41

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Kaylee Butts, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Mackenzie Carter (eighth, 2:06.64)

200-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (17th, 2:12.78); Jaycie Pollack (27th, 2:21.51); Abbie Boysen (29th, 2:22.22)

200-individual medley: Kaylee Butts (21st, 2:38.96); Sydney Tobak (24th, 2:39.76); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (26th, 2:42.12)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (fourth, 25.35); Anna Kossman (23rd, 27.25); Alivia Hemry (24th, 27.45)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (sixth, 273.25); Reese Norton (seventh, 268.70); Rachel Engelstad (11th, 254.75)

100-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (third, 55.22); Abbie Boysen (21st, 1:00.77); Alivia Hemry (25th, 1:01.54)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (19th, 6:05.19); Mackenzie Carter (25th, 6:17.58); Jaycie Pollack (28th, 6:26.79)

200-freestyle relay: Olivia Walsh, Anna Kossman, Alivia Hemry, Mackenzie Carter (ninth, 1:48.82)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (18th, 1:08.91); Anna Kossman (29th, 1:13.13); Gracie Greenman (32nd, 1:13.55)

100-breaststroke: Kaylee Butts (17th, 1:19.53); Addison Walsh (27th, 1:23.75); Sydney Tobak (29th, 1:24.81)

400-freestyle relay: Olivia Walsh, Alivia Hemry, Anna Kossman, Madelynn Murley (fifth, 3:57.51)