Packer girls hockey team opens with a win at Century

Published 2:39 pm Monday, November 15, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Austin girls hockey team opened its season with a 2-1 win over Rochester Century/Rochester John Marshall in Rochester Saturday.

Kate Holtz scored a goal in the first period and she added another goal in the second for the Packers (1-0 overall, 1-0 Big Nine).

The team played really well,” Austin head coach Troy Holtz said. “We pressured the puck most of the game which caused many turnovers. We did not give them much space to shoot. Until the last three minutes when they pulled their goalie we had only allowed 12 shots for the game. This was a great team effort.” 

Megan Schultz, Peyton Squier and Sarah Wangen all had one assist for Austin. Kyia Redford-Garcia had 17 saves for Austin.

More News

Earning a new culture: Cardinals have risen to great heights in six years

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

Spruce Up Austin plants 10 trees at East Side Lake

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections