Packer girls hockey team opens with a win at Century

The Austin girls hockey team opened its season with a 2-1 win over Rochester Century/Rochester John Marshall in Rochester Saturday.

Kate Holtz scored a goal in the first period and she added another goal in the second for the Packers (1-0 overall, 1-0 Big Nine).

“The team played really well,” Austin head coach Troy Holtz said. “We pressured the puck most of the game which caused many turnovers. We did not give them much space to shoot. Until the last three minutes when they pulled their goalie we had only allowed 12 shots for the game. This was a great team effort.”

Megan Schultz, Peyton Squier and Sarah Wangen all had one assist for Austin. Kyia Redford-Garcia had 17 saves for Austin.