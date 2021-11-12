Our Opinion: Get into the holiday spirit with our new contest

It seems fitting that as we write this, the first noticeable snow of the season was on our doorstep, setting the scene for the holidays to come.

Fittingly, we’re here to announce our Holiday Cheer contest, filled with the opportunity to win prizes just by filling out some information. Visit austindailyherald.com/contests/ to fill out a simple entry form with your name, email, phone, birthdate and postal code. After your first entry, you only need to enter with your email for more chances to win.

Enter once per day.

The Holiday Cheer grand prize consists of gifts and gift certificates from participating sponsors valued at $200. Second place prize donated by the Austin Daily Herald is a set of two tickets for dinner and a show to Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. The third place prize donated by the Austin Daily Herald is a one year digital membership for austindailyherald.com.

Remember to support our sponsors of the Holiday Cheer Sweepstakes: Ankeny’s Food Mart, Sellers Lock and Key, HyVee, Cheers Liquor Store, The Hardy Geranium, Sweet Reads, Brick Furniture and Sunshine Stitches.

The contest starts at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, and ends at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6. Winners will be contacted and will be announced in the Austin Daily Herald on Wednesday, Dec. 8.