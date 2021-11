Want to get a jump on Christmas while supporting IJ Holton Intermediate School? Then you’re in luck.

One Stop Christmas is back this year at the school, taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday. For the kids, Santa Claus will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be over 75 vendors on hand for this fundraiser that goes to support IJ Holton.