Omaha woman pleads guilty in shooting

An Omaha, Nebraska woman has pleaded guilty to felony gun charges.

Cassandra Lynn Nelson, 32, pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, a charge she originally pleaded not guilty to in April of this year.

According to the court complaint, police responded to a domestic disturbance call in mid April. At the scene an adult male told police that Nelson had fired a gun during the argument. A Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver was recovered by police, who also observed a bullet hole in a hallway ceiling of the first floor.

The male said the gun was fired near his head, making it difficult to hear.

Nelson will be sentenced on Dec. 30.

— Michael Stoll contributed to this story