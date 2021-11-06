Norsemen blank Bruins

The Austin Bruins were blanked by St. Cloud Norsemen (8-4 overall) by a score of 3-0 on the road Friday.

Hudson Hodges had 32 saves for the Bruins (10-3-1-1 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 0 0 — 0

St. Cloud 1 2 0 — 3

First period

(SC) Nick Young (Ethan Lindahl, Peyton Hanson) 19:13

Second period

(SC) Nik Hong (Chase Freiermuth, Sam Duerr) (power play) 11:08

(SC) Blake Perbix (Blake Mesenburg, Ryan O’Neill) (power play) 18:20

Third period

No scoring

Shots: Austin — 22; St. Cloud — 35

Power plays: Austin — 0-for-4; St. Cloud — 2-for-6