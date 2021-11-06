Norsemen blank Bruins
Published 11:41 pm Friday, November 5, 2021
The Austin Bruins were blanked by St. Cloud Norsemen (8-4 overall) by a score of 3-0 on the road Friday.
Hudson Hodges had 32 saves for the Bruins (10-3-1-1 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 0 0 — 0
St. Cloud 1 2 0 — 3
First period
(SC) Nick Young (Ethan Lindahl, Peyton Hanson) 19:13
Second period
(SC) Nik Hong (Chase Freiermuth, Sam Duerr) (power play) 11:08
(SC) Blake Perbix (Blake Mesenburg, Ryan O’Neill) (power play) 18:20
Third period
No scoring
Shots: Austin — 22; St. Cloud — 35
Power plays: Austin — 0-for-4; St. Cloud — 2-for-6