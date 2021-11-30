Non guilty plea for man involved in domestic

An Austin man, charged with two felony domestic assault counts and one misdemeanor domestic assault count pleaded not guilty in Mower County District Court Monday.

Russell Alan Pehl, 71, has been charged with felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony terroristic threats-reckless disregard risk.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 13, when Austin police were called to a home in the 600 block of 10th Street SW regarding a domestic disturbance that allegedly occurred the day before and involved a firearm.

Court documents state that Pehl was brandishing a gun around the home that he shared with the victim and that the victim was in fear because Pehl was believed to be on drugs or drinking.

While telling police he only owned a rifle and that it hadn’t been out of its case for a year, Pehl allegedly told police that no gun was involved in the argument, but later admitted to having the gun out while he was “watching cowboy shows.”

He also indicated that he had been drinking while the gun was out, but claimed the gun was only out for 15 minutes and that he didn’t believe he was acting in a threatening manner.

Officers removed a Smith & Wesson 9mm semiautomatic pistol; a Beretta .22 caliber semiautomatic pistol; a Stoeger .45 Colt revolver and a Marlin .30-.30 rifle.

Pehl’s next court appearance is a pretrial hearing on May. 20, 2022.