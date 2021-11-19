Murder suspect changes plea to guilty

An Austin man accused in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy in December of last year, has changed his plea to guilty on two counts in the case.

Jaime Arquimides Vaca, 28, plead guilty to second degree-not premeditated-with intent and murder second degree-without intent while committing a felony in Mower County District Court Friday. The amended plea came as part of a plea deal that saw a second degree murder while committing a felony without intent charge and first degree assault charge dropped.

Vaca will be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2022.

According to the court complaint, police responded to a report that people were being stabbed by a male suspect, later identified as Vaca, at about 8:50 a.m. on Dec. 15. 2020, in the 800 block of Third Avenue Northwest. Law enforcement officers arrived and found a woman lying on the front yard. She was bleeding profusely from a stab wound to her neck and covered in blood. She was able to tell officers that her minor son had also been stabbed and was inside the residence.

Officers entered the residence through the front door and observed copious amounts of blood on the floor. Officers located the other victim, who was lying on a couch covered in blood and struggling to breathe. Officers were able to escort Mayo Clinic Ambulance paramedics into the residence to evacuate the victim and take him to the hospital. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Austin and then flown by helicopter to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, where he subsequently died of his injuries.

— Michael Still contributed to this story