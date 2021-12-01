Mayo receives high rankings for high quality patient care

Mayo Clinic Health System has received high rankings for quality patient care in the Bernard A. Birnbaum, M.D. Quality and Affordability Study by Vizient, Inc., a health care performance improvement company.

The rankings honor superior performance among academic medical centers; large, specialized, complex care medical centers; and community hospitals nationwide for delivering safe, timely, effective, efficient and equitable patient-centered care.

“These exceptional rankings are well-deserved recognition for our staff’s sustained commitment to placing patients at the center of safe and high-quality care, no matter the challenge,” says Sean Dowdy, M.D., Mayo Clinic’s chief value officer. “Congratulations to every Mayo Clinic site for excellent performances in the national study this year.”

These are the 2021 Vizient rankings across Mayo Clinic Health System:

• Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea and Austin ranked No. 18 among 226 community hospitals.

• Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire, Wisconsin ranked No. 15 among 121 complex care medical centers.

• Mayo Clinic Health System Fairmont ranked No. 24 among 226 community hospitals.

• Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse, Wisconsin ranked No. 21 among 121 complex care medical centers.

• Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, Minnesota ranked No. 3 among 121 complex care medical centers.

• Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing, Minnesota ranked No. 4 among 226 community hospitals.

“On behalf of our staff and the communities we serve, we are honored and humbled that Mayo Clinic Health System received national recognition for patient quality and safety,” says Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “We appreciate and thank our hardworking teams for their resilience amid the pandemic, in addition to their relentless pursuit of excellence focused on patient-centered care.”

The rankings are based on a quality and accountability study that helps hospitals enhance patient care. The Institute of Medicine’s six areas of care — Safety, Timeliness, Effectiveness, Efficiency, Equity and Patient-centeredness — structure the study criteria.

The study also includes data from Vizient’s clinical and core measures databases, the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network.

Vizient Inc. was founded in 2015 as the combination of VHA Inc., a national health care network of not-for-profit hospitals; University Health System Consortium, an alliance of the nation’s leading academic medical centers; and Novation, the health care contracting company they jointly owned.