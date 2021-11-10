Marilyn Lea Stenhjem, 81, of Excelsior, Minnesota passed away on November 7, 2021. Marilyn was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota on December 3, 1939 to Freda and Anton Peterson. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of North Dakota and a master’s degree from Winona State University.

Marilyn worked for more than 30 years as a kindergarten teacher at Banfield Elementary School in Austin, Minnesota. For 20 years she and her husband, Paul, owned and operated The Studio of Fine Photography in Austin. In retirement, Marilyn and Paul enjoyed spending winters at their home in Naples, Florida.

She is survived by her husband Paul Arden Stenhjem, daughters Kathryn Lee Rumpza (Matthew) and Elizabeth Ann Pearson (Gregory), and sisters Kären Miller (Roger) and Elaine Lang.

Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn’s name to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church or Austin Public Education Foundation.

