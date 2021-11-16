Man facing several felony counts of violating protection order

An Austin man is facing several felony counts for violating a no contact order.

William Michael Oleson, 34, has been charged with six counts of felony violate domestic abuse contact order following a series of calls toward the start of the month.

According to the court complaint, Oleson appeared in Mower County District Court on Nov. 3, to face an array of felony charges including felony district assault. At that time the court ordered a domestic abuse no contact order, prohibiting Oleson from having contact with the victim in the assault.

However, after the appearance, court documents state that Oelson called the victim several times on Nov. 3, warning her that she “will have to be careful how she does the phone cards because they have names on them and that’s a whole other felony.”

Telephone and text messages from the jail showed that Oelson had called the victim daily from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8.

A review of Oelson’s criminal history shows two convictions for domestic assault.

Oleson’s next appearance is Nov. 29. He is also slated for a May 31 jury trial where he faces felony first degree DWI-refuse to submit to breath test, felony first degree DWI-under the influence of alcohol, felony domestic assault and gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.