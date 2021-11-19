Man charged with possessing child porn

An Iowa man, facing felony charges for possessing child pornography, made his first appearance in Mower County District Court Thursday.

Jaden Alec Cable, 20, of Cresco, Iowa, has been charged with three felony counts of possessing pornographic works involving a minor. Each charge carries the possibility of a maximum five years in jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

According to court documents, On July 14, 2021, a detective with the Mower County Sheriffs Office was contacted by an agent with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Task Force on Internet Crimes Against Children that he had information regarding a subject in Brownsdale, who was downloading child pornography.

Detectives then went Brownsdale and made contact with Cable, who said he was in town visiting family. According to the complaint, when questioned Cable allegedly admitted to downloading the pornography and told the detectives that he knew it was wrong and that he was trying to change his “ways.”

However, Cable denied a request by detectives to see his cell phone, telling them they would need a search warrant. Detectives got the search warrant and seized two of Cable’s cell phones.

The complaint states that a search of the phones on Sept. 2, found three videos depicting prepubescent females engaged in sexual activities on one of the phones. No such videos were found on the second phone.

A pre-trial date has been set for June 10, 2022.