Published 4:54 pm Monday, November 8, 2021

By Daily Herald

Lois M. (Tracy) Hellen, 84

Age 84 of New Hope, formerly of Austin, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at North Memorial  Hospital, Robbinsdale. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernest; son, Ernest Jr.; grandson, Jeffrey; parents, Mildred and Raymond Tracy; brother, Richard Tracy. Survived by children, Randy (Mary), Mary Jo (Greg) Johnson, Rick, Ronald (Leaha) and Lori (Howard) Hackett; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Vernon (Barbara) Tracy; three sisters, Joanne Mauer, Karen and Terry Tracy; nieces, nephews and other relatives. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Robbinsdale, Minn. A private interment service was held at Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., the Church of the Sacred Heart or Catholic Charities.  Serving the family Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel of Robbinsdale.

