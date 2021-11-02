Local winners in the annual Fire Poster Contest announced

Approximately 400 students in fourth grade from Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner and Pacelli elementary schools participates in this year’s Fourth Grade Junior Fire Poster Contest.

Two students from each elementary school were voted on by the Austin Fire Department as local winners. A first place winner along with two honorable mention posters were chosen by Fire Chief Jim McCoy to be submitted to the state competition.

In years past, the group of winners have gotten together at McDonald’s, but due to COVID-19, the group was unable to get together this year. Therefore, a short visit to each of the elementary schools was conducted for everyone’s safety.

The first place winner this year is Pacelli student Lauryn Hajek. Aubrey Roehl (Pacelli) and Sophia Frank (Southgate) both received honorable mention.

In addition to the Austin Fire Department, sponsors of the program are:

Applebee’s, Arby’s, Austin Parks & Recreation, Culver’s, Dairy Queen, Echo Lanes, Godfather’s, Hormel Foundation, Jimmy John’s, Kenny’s Oak Grill, McDonald’s, Perkins, Pizza Ranch, Taco John’s, Tendermaid, Walmart.

A huge thanks to all the fourth grade teachers for being very accommodating again this year.