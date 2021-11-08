Level 3 predatory offender moving to Austin

A Risk Level 3 predatory offender is moving back to Austin.

According to a press release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan, Sean Michael Minor will be released Nov. 9, and will be moving to Austin where he will reside in the 700 block of Eighth Street NW.

Minor was convicted of felony fourth degree criminal sexual conduct-force or coercion and was sentenced to 24 months in prison with credit for 587 days served.

According to a fact sheet released by APD, Minor engaged in sexual conduct and contact with a known adult female, which included exposure and sexual touching. He gained access while she was working at his residential placement and physical intimidation and force were used to gain compliance.

The release states that Minor is not wanted by police at this time.