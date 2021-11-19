Kevin Nelson: Playground surface at Morning Lion’s Park to be replaced

Several years ago, a new playground and its underlying fall-protection, rubber-tile surface was installed at Morning Lion’s Park.

Unfortunately, that surface has not held up to wear expectations, so it will need to be replaced. The manufacturer has provided a pro-rated refund, and we’ll be proceeding with a similar product which should wear much better.

Some have asked, why not install a poured-in-place product, such as that under the northeast soccer playground at Todd Park? It wouldn’t be practical with Lion’s Park being situated within the flood plain; if a poured-in-place surface were to get inundated from a flood, the porous surface would likely become saturated with silt and thus reduce its effectiveness for fall protection.

The replacement rubber-tile surface will be installed at Lion’s Park next spring.