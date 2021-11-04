Joyce E. Gullickson, 67

Joyce Ellen Gullickson, age 67, of LeRoy, Minnesota and formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing, Minnesota. Joyce was born on August 6, 1954, in Austin, Minnesota, to Grant Elsmore and Lorraine Janice (Anderson) Gullickson. She was baptized on November 7, 1954, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Joyce was confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church and was a longtime member. She graduated from Albert Lea High School. Joyce worked for Cedar Valley Services and loved the many years she was employed there.

Joyce enjoyed crossword and picture puzzles, going out to eat at Sweets Hotel in LeRoy, and attending musical concerts put on by her friend. She knitted many baby hats which were donated to local hospitals and organizations in need. Above all else Joyce loved bingo; wherever she lived she always found somewhere to play bingo. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Joyce is survived by her brothers, Glen (Cheryl) and Daryl; sister-in-law, Gayle; nieces and nephews, Holly, Heidi, Jenelle, Eric, Shannon, Sam, Hannah, and Ryan; and many aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Lorraine; brothers, Larry and Vernell; and many aunts and uncles.

The funeral service for Joyce will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will be in Oakland Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Freeborn County. Memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.