Jerome “Slim” Landherr, 94

Jerome (Slim) Gilbert Landherr, 94 of Adams, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at the Stewartville Care Center on Sunday, November 28, 2021. He will be greatly missed.

Jerome was born on September 21, 1927, in Nevada Township, Mower County, Minnesota to Frederick and Anna (Heimer) Landherr. The family later moved to its farm in Johnsburg, Minnesota. He grew up as a farm boy along with four sisters and three brothers. Jerome attended St. John’s Catholic Elementary School in Johnsburg, Minnesota and graduated from Adams High School in 1945.

Jerome married LaVonne Mullenbach on April 21st, 1976 in Adams, Minnesota and together they owned Adams Quality Foods.

Slim farmed the family farm for many years. He also worked at Cliff’s Electric for 15 years and at Cenex in Adams. Slim enjoyed mowing (yard work), bowling, and fishing trips up north with family. He loved to create bird houses, Xmas lanterns, and many other yard projects. He enjoyed making beaded rosaries for the missions. Slim liked to ride his bike around town.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Landherr; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Irene Landherr; sisters, Ann Howden and Joan Landherr; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Laverne Felten; son-in-law, David Wenzel.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, LaVonne, Adams, MN; step-daughter, Sharon Wenzel, Rochester, MN; brother, Herbert Landherr, Adams, MN; sister, Dorothy (Gerald) Gerber, Adams, MN; grandkids, Todd Wenzel, Canton, GA, Kari Wenzel, Blairsville, GA; great-grandkids, Owen and Chloe; many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 3rd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. There will be a Rosary at 5 PM on Thursday at the Adams Funeral Home with visitation to follow from 5-7 PM. Visitation will also be at the church one hour before the service on Friday.

The family would like to thank the staff of Stewartville Care Center and Mayo Clinic Rochester Hospice Program for their care of Slim. Special thanks to Father Randy Kasel.