Jena DeMoss: Dietitians recommend these anti-inflammatory food

Inflammation is when a physical ailment in the body elicits an immune response. Research links the inflammation “process” to possibilities of developing a disease. It makes sense to eat foods that help limit inflammation and help prevent disease. Include the following foods in your meal plan to help control inflammation in your body.

Walnuts are a go-to source for plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids known to help decrease inflammation. Walnuts contain a plant-based Omega-3 alpha linoleic acid, or ALA, (2.5 grams/ounce) and are the only nut that contains a significant amount of this essential nutrient.

Salmon is an excellent animal source of Omega-3 fatty acids. Omega 3s are healthy fats proven to play a part in helping the immune system and decreasing inflammation. Hy-Vee’s Responsible Choice Seafood Program ensures that you’re getting sustainably caught high-quality seafood year-round. Both wild-captured and responsibly farmed fish are essential for keeping the ocean ecosystem alive and well and ensuring that there is enough seafood for our country and the world for years to come.

Broccoli and broccolini are cruciferous vegetables. There is increasing evidence that cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, kale, Brussels sprouts) contain certain plant nutrients that help decrease inflammation by contributing to the environment of the intestinal cell walls.

This recipe gives you a double dose of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fats with a combination of salmon and walnuts. Serve this entrée with a side of broccoli florets and you’re set for a nutritious meal.

Maple Walnut Salmon

Serves 4

All you need

• ½ cup finely chopped Hy-Vee walnuts

• 1 tsp smoked paprika

• ½ tsp chipotle powder

• ½ tsp Hy-Vee onion powder

• ½ tsp Hy-Vee cracked black pepper

• 3 tbsp Hy-Vee 100% pure maple syrup

• 1 tbsp Hy-Vee apple cider vinegar

• 4 (5-oz. each) Mt. Cook salmon fillets

• Fresh arugula, for serving

Fresh grapefruit, zested, and cut into wedges, for serving

All you do

1. Combine walnuts, paprika, chipotle powder, onion powder, black pepper, maple syrup, and apple cider vinegar in a small bowl.

2. Spoon mixture on salmon fillets. Refrigerate 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

3. Place salmon on a baking sheet. Bake 5 to 8 minutes or just until fish flakes easily with a fork (145 degrees).

4. Serve salmon over fresh arugula and grapefruit wedges. If desired, garnish with grapefruit zest.

Nutrition facts per serving: 430 Calories per serving. Total Fat: 29g, Saturated Fat: 5g Trans Fat: 0g, Cholesterol: 80mg, Sodium: 95mg, Total Carbohydrates: 13g, Dietary Fiber: 1g, Total Sugars: 10g, Added Sugars: 0g. Protein: 31g

