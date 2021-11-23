Jean A. Branson, 73

Jean A. Branson, age 73, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Jean Ann Johnson was born October 12, 1948, in Neenah, Wisconsin to Earl and Florence (Larson) Johnson. She attended high school in Antigo, Wisconsin. Jean worked for REM Woodvale in Austin, Minnesota for several years and was a member of Crane Community Chapel. She enjoyed bingo at the senior center, crocheting, diamond paintings, and camping. Jean especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved her dogs, Ruby and Sugar.

Survivors include her children, Tina (Matthew) Zirbes, Nicole (Jason) Fisher, Dustan Branson, and Jennifer Branson; six grandchildren, Alesha, James, Adam, Kellie Jo, Issac, and Caleb; two great grandchildren, Zias and Analayah. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Florence Johnson; and sister, Geraldine Tucker.

A private family service will be held. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.