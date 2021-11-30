In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is played twice a week at the Mower County Senior Center. A new start time for the Tuesday group will be at 11:30 a.m., the same start time as the Wednesday group, which will remain the same.

Winners last Tuesday included:

First place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; second place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; third place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup; fourth place, Connie Johnson and Jim Fisher; fifth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever.

Wednesday results with six tables playing:

First place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; second place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; fourth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; fifth place, Romelle Enderson and Stan Schultz; sixth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland.

Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek as well as Northwood and Mason City, Iowa.

We had an update from the Christmas Party committee, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan, confirming that Wednesday, Dec. 8, will be the date of the event. We’re asking everyone who wants to have lunch to be at the Center by 10:30 a.m. That gives us time to have lunch, clean up and be ready to start our games at 11:30 a.m. All active duplicate players are invited to attend. Bring a snack and stay and enjoy the games. This is hosted by the Wednesday group led by Dave Ring.