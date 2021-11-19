In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is the competitive version of what some people call Party Bridge. Duplicate Bridge is played at the Mower County Senior Center each week at noon on Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

First place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; second place, Loren Cleland and Rick Stroup; third place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan; fourth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever.

Six tables played on Wednesday.

First place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; second place Barb and Orrin Roisen; third place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; fourth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; fifth place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; sixth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters.

The Senior Center is open and encourages everyone to come participate. Anyone wanting to play party bridge can come in on Mondays or Friday mornings. For duplicate information call Joyce at 1-507-437-2750. We welcomed a team from Blue Earth this past Tuesday.

Many players come early and eat lunch, which is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Volunteer Gordy Kuehne has the ideal job, working with an all female kitchen detail. Nancy Allen was on duty this date as well.

The Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is so much going on in this active community, call the center 1-507-433-2370 if you have questions. Volunteers occupy the reception desk daily, they can answer your questions or will find someone who can help you. More card games are going on, Stitching Bees are on Wednesdays and early morning finds the Wood Carvers busy with their crafts.