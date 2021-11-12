In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Tuesday’s winners played at noon: First place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe; second place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; third place, John Liesen and Rick Stroup; fourth place, Barb Grinstead and Larry Heimsness; fifth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters.

Wednesday’s winners, played at 11:30 a.m.: First place, Dave Ring and Rick Stroup; second place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; third place, Larry Crowe and John Liesen; fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; fifth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson.

Players come from Minnesota and Iowa.

A Thanksgiving dinner will be held on Nov. 17 at the Mower County Senior Center and a Christmas party is being planned for Dec. 8. More details to come.