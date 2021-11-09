In Your Community: Blooming Prairie Class of 1961 holds reunion

The Blooming Prairie Class of 1961 held it’s 60th annual class reunion recently, at the Hubble House in Mantorville, Minnesota.

A total of 71 graduated in 1961.

A very enjoyable luncheon was held and a special tribute was paid to deceased classmates: Curtis Reese, Tony Burke, Jim Johns, Connie Ryan, Barb Lysne, Ron Ramsey, Sharon Kruger, Ron Benson, Marlys Benson, Jim Dittleson, David Underwood, Jens Anderson, Darla Coughlin, Diana Tollefson, Susanne Tollefson, Darwin Killan, Herman Muller, Joe Benson, Jim Bob Johns and George Taylor.

Everyone had a really great time. The next class reunion will be held the first Saturday of October 2022 in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.

Pictured, front row: Judy Livingston, Leone Vavra, Carol Kruckeberg,Jan Alm, Marsha Milton,Dwayne Anderson, Arletta Sweazey,Betty Jacobson. Second row: Tom Burke, Videl Blakeborough, Judy Schwartz, Judy Beck, Goyl Moralas, Joy Oudekirk, Lyle Noble, Roger Syverud,Dennis Sauke Marvin Jensen. Third row: Judy Burns, Barry Coughlin, Glen Medgaarden, and Loren Elinger. Also present, but not pictured Judy Schwartz and Howard Kittleson.