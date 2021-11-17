Hormel receives numerous accolades for its internship program

Hormel Foods Corporation has announced that it has received numerous accolades for its internship program once again. The company was ranked No. 84 on the 2022 ranking of 100 Best Internships by Vault. In addition, Hormel Foods made Vault’s 2022 Best Internships for Sales, Marketing & Communications list (coming in at No. 6), and the 2022 Best Internships for Engineering list (coming in at No. 9).

“We are honored to be recognized one again for our outstanding internship program,” said Amy Sheehan, director of talent acquisition, human resources, Hormel Foods. “We provide our interns with a best-in-class program that includes hands-on experience managing key company projects, networking sessions with senior leaders, weekly events with different divisions and much more.”

To compile the ranking, more than 11,000 current and former interns from more than 100 internship programs were surveyed this past summer. Respondents were asked to rate their internship experiences in six core areas: career development, compensation and benefits, diversity, full-time employment prospects, the interview process, and quality of life. The 100 Best Internships list reflects the highest-rated internship programs across the survey pool.

“We’re currently recruiting for interns to start with us over the summer of 2022 for our manufacturing facilities, sales offices and corporate locations,” Sheehan said. “Those who are interested and who want to make a difference in feeding families around the world can view our current openings and apply at hormelfoods.com/careers.”