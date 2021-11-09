Hazel J. Julson, 85

Hazel J. Julson, age 85, of Grand Meadow, MN, died on November 8, 2021, at The Cedars of Austin in Austin, MN.

Funeral service for Hazel will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Grand Meadow Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow, and will continue one hour prior to funeral service on Saturday.

Hazel Julson was born on July 16, 1936 to Elgar Julson and Virginia (Wadsworth) Julson in, Le Roy, MN. Hazel attended country school near Elkton, MN through the 8th grade. For 42 years, she worked as a housekeeper for Sacred Heart Nursing Home in Austin, MN. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary for over 25 years, holding every office at least twice. Additionally, Hazel also volunteered at the Legion and was a member of the Moose Lodge. She loved playing bingo, traveling, going on bus trips, visiting the casino and going to Branson.

She is survived by her sons; John (Jeanne) Julson and Jeff (Shawn) Julson both of Austin, MN, 5 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great granddaughters. She is also survived by a brother; Lyle (Robbie) Julson of Grand Meadow. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters and 5 brothers.

