Hayfield girls use second half push to take down Burros
Published 10:21 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021
The Hayfield girls basketball team opened its season with a 63-38 win over the Burros on the road Tuesday.
Kirsten Watson paced the Vikings with 27 points.
Hayfield 29 34 — 63
Lanesboro 26 12 — 38
Hayfield scoring: Kirsten Watson, 27; Natalie Beaver, 12; Josanne Tempel, 9; Chelsea Christopherson, 5; Aine Stasko, 3; Megan O’Connor, 3; Ava Carney, 2; McKenna Chick, 2; free throws: 77 percent (16-for-21)