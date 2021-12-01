Hayfield girls use second half push to take down Burros

Published 10:21 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By rockyhulne

The Hayfield girls basketball team opened its season with a 63-38 win over the Burros on the road Tuesday.

Kirsten Watson paced the Vikings with 27 points.

Hayfield 29  34  —  63

Lanesboro 26  12  —  38

Hayfield scoring: Kirsten Watson, 27; Natalie Beaver, 12; Josanne Tempel, 9; Chelsea Christopherson, 5; Aine Stasko, 3; Megan O’Connor, 3; Ava Carney, 2; McKenna Chick, 2; free throws: 77 percent (16-for-21)

