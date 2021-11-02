Harriet C. Osmonson, 88

Harriet C. Osmonson, age 88, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at her home in Austin. Harriet Catherine Brown was born December 28, 1932, in Austin, Minnesota, the daughter of Harry and Rose (Schoeberl) Brown. She graduated from Austin High School. On October 3, 1953, Harriet was united in marriage to Donald Osmonson in Austin. The couple lived in the Lanesboro and Preston, Minnesota area for more than 20 years before returning to the Austin – Albert Lea, Minnesota area where they stayed the rest of their years. Harriet was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, where she was active in Ladies Aide and quilting group. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, cross stitching, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Harriet will be remembered for always saying, “Make sure to hug my kids.” She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Jeff (Pam) Osmonson, Brenda (Bill) Belford, Patrick (Kathy) Osmonson, Marsha Irwin, Ken (Violet) Osmonson; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren with 1 on the way; siblings, Bert Otterstrom and Marge Mollenhauer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Rose Brown; husband, Donald Osmonson; infant son, Tommy; daughter, Terese DeLaForest; and sister, Rose Guy.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to recipient of donor’s choice. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.