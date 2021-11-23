Get to Know: Kyle Mayer
Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Kyle Mayer is a senior at Austin High School.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: Cross country, swimming and track.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Breaking 20 minutes in a 5K for the first time in eighth grade.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: Results don’t come overnight; it takes patience and hard work.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: Muhammad Ali.
Q: What’s your favorite team?
A: Minnesota Vikings.
Q: Any funny stories from playing sports?
A: On our camping trip my seventh grade year, we had to sleep in the bathrooms of a public library because of the thunderstorms.
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: I have been injured the past couple of running seasons, so I hope I can stay healthy for my senior year.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: Being a CEO of a company.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Pasta.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: To go to a 4-year university to study business.