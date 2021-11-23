Get to Know: Kyle Mayer

Kyle Mayer is a senior at Austin High School.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Cross country, swimming and track.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Breaking 20 minutes in a 5K for the first time in eighth grade.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: Results don’t come overnight; it takes patience and hard work.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: Muhammad Ali.

Q: What’s your favorite team?

A: Minnesota Vikings.

Q: Any funny stories from playing sports?

A: On our camping trip my seventh grade year, we had to sleep in the bathrooms of a public library because of the thunderstorms.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: I have been injured the past couple of running seasons, so I hope I can stay healthy for my senior year.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Being a CEO of a company.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Pasta.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: To go to a 4-year university to study business.