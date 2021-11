Funeral Notice: Ruth (Krebsbach) Wangen, 72

Nov. 10, 1949-Nov. 24, 2021

FRIDLEY, Minn. – Ruth (Krebsbach) Wangen, 72, Stewart, Minn., died Wednesday, Nov. 24, in Mercy Hospital Unity Campus.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a vigil prayer service at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., and a rosary at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church. Interment will be at a later date in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.

