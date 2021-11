Funeral notice: Bradley Augustin

Jan. 25, 1965-Nov. 3, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Bradley Augustin, 56, Maplewood, Minn., died Wednesday, Nov. 3, in Regions Hospital from complications of ALS.

Visitation will be from 10-11:15 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11:15 a.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at Peace Deaf Church in Eagan, Minn. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements by Chapel Funeral Providers.

