Evie Mohrfeld: Our trip to Missouri was one wild outing

Our holiday schedule of shows began this past week, as we traveled to Springfield and Branson, Missouri.

This four-day trip is a frequent destination of ours and included a visit to Springfield’s Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium for the first time.

We were awed by the over 35,000 animals in their natural habitat over an area that extends over one and a half miles. This museum is connected to a Bass Pro Shop and carries on as an educational attraction.

It is suggested to allow three hours to visit while allowing for perhaps another visit to enjoy it all.

As we moved onto Branson, there was a full schedule of shows.

On our schedule was the popular Irish singer Danny O’Donnell, who continues to be a crowd pleaser. The Brett Family shared a beautiful patriotic show and the Haygoods, a family of six siblings, showed off their talent in both song and instrument.

The Clay Cooper Theatre was a real highlight with their variety show. The newest Biblical show “Jesus” was seen at the Sight and Sound Theatre. It must be seen to be believed. The staging of live animals coming down the isles makes this a beautiful production and a realistic story came to life before us.

Upcoming Trips

• Dec. 1: “The Music Man,” Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. This is our second visit to this popular family musical. We will depart at 9:05 a.m. We have heard from the Chanhassen Dinner Theater that all guests will have to show proof of vaccination or a test for COVID 48 hours or more prior to visiting. The same rules will apply when boarding the motorcoach.

Masks will be worn all the time except for when eating or drinking. We must also consider the cast.

• Dec. 29: “An Andy and Bing Christmas,” Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. All COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Departure time will also be at 9:05 a.m. Return time for both trips, depending on traffic, will be 5:45 p.m. There are no refunds but we will can put you on waiting list in case of cancellation.

The Travel Office hours are shortened as our 2021 season, which is over as of Dec. 29.

Plans are in the works for future trips, with caution for all of you.

Stay safe and enjoy the holidays.