Evelyn C. Smith, 94

Evelyn Carol (Langfald) Smith, age 94, of Austin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 11, 2021 with her family by her side.

Evelyn was born in Lake Mills, Iowa on July 27, 1927 to Tom and Jessie Langfald. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, one stillborn, Josephine, and Gladys; husband, Vernon “Bud”; infant daughter, Lori; son, Vance; son-in-law, Robert O’Leary; grandsons, Jeffrey Rogers and Jamin Bishofsky.

As a child of the depression, money was scarce in the Langfald family. This did not deter her from having a happy childhood with many fond memories, many of which included her horse. She worked hard on the family farm and caring for her younger siblings. Her youngest sisters say she was like a second mother to them.

Evelyn met Vernon in Scarville, Iowa. She caught his eye and the rest is history. They were married on November 26, 1946. The couple moved to Albert Lea, Minnesota where David and Roxann were born. They soon moved to Austin where they had six more children, Vance, Pamela, Gregory, Valerie, Doug and Lorraine “Lori.”

After raising her children, Evelyn started work at Gerard school for troubled teens in housekeeping and then worked at St. Olaf Hospital in housekeeping and retired from there.

Evelyn enjoyed genealogy and gardening. She loved her church, her God, and her family. She was a faithful servant to God her entire life.

Survivors include her children, David (Sue) Smith, Hayward, MN, Roxann (Tom) Crane, Minnetonka, MN, Pam O’Leary, Austin, MN, Greg Smith, Rochester, MN, Valerie (Mike) Rogers, Austin, MN, Doug (Sue) Smith, Rochester, MN, Lori (J.P.) Cole, Tracy, CA; daughter-in-law, Carolee Barlow, Pocatello, ID; 21 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; siblings, Ethel Drake, Hamel, MN, Gloria Peterson Spencer, Hudson, MI, Shirley (Lee) Wilson, Mesquite, NV, Jody (John) Alsaker, Northfield, MN.

Evelyn was loved by all who met her. Her sense of humor, laughter, and loving approach to life will be greatly missed. Evelyn did not withhold or suppress her love and care for her family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Our House Assisted Living and Mayo Clinic Austin Hospice for their support and care.

A funeral service will be held 11 am on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop Brian Grush officiating. Friends may call from 5-7 pm on Friday at Mayer Funeral Home and also one hour before the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com