Duwayne (Dewey)  Anderson, 78

Duwayne (Dewey) Roger Anderson, 78, of Austin, Minnesota died Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Our House Memory Care surrounded by his family. He was born April 5, 1943 in Austin to James and Marie (Huckins) Anderson. He spent his entire life in Austin. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. He married Karen Tapp June 7, 1969. They were married 53 years.

Dewey worked for the City of Austin Street Department for 35 years. He drove the street sweeper for 25 years. After that he drove the loader and snow plow. He enjoyed his job and loved working with his coworkers. He considered them all friends… and accomplices.

Dewey was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He kept everyone smiling and laughing with his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed listening to country music and adding to his beloved music collection. Some of his best memories were spending time with all his grandchildren at the lake every year.

He is survived by his wife Karen of Austin; children Brian Anderson (Julie Arens) of Adams; Kris (Dave) Pike of Brownsdale; Kathy Carroll of Frankfort, Illinois; 8 grandchildren, Arie Anderson, Luke Anderson, Josh Anderson, Kate Pike, Andy Pike, Jimmy Carroll, Jack Carroll, and Emma Carroll; brother, Dean (Diane) Anderson of Austin and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Marie Anderson; brothers Don Anderson, Kenneth Anderson, Robert Anderson; sisters Donna Berry, Ruth Ann Anderson; step brother Alvin Anderson; son-in-law Jim Carroll.

A private graveside service will be held.

Condolences may be sent to 209 2nd Ave NW Austin, MN 55912