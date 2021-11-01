Doris Kiser, 100

Doris Naoma Kiser, 100, passed away on October 29, 2021, at her home in Brownsdale, Minnesota surrounded by her family. With the support of family, friends and neighbors, she was able to fulfill her wish to stay in her home until her passing.

Doris was born on August 7, 1921, the daughter of Frank and Mabel (Halla) Yanzer in Austin, Minnesota where she graduated from high school. She was united in marriage to John B. Kiser, Sr. in 1941 for over 50 years until his death in 1993. Doris had farmed with her husband in Sargeant, Minnesota until their retirement when they moved from their family farm to Brownsdale. They enjoyed 20 years of their retirement wintering in Mesa, Arizona.

As an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church for almost 70 years, she volunteered with the Ladies Aide and sewed baby quilts for the Orphan Grain Train. She was also active with the Brownsdale Community Senior Center where she enjoyed playing cards, especially 500, on Monday afternoons. Doris loved going on walks, even at 100, and visiting with her neighbors. She utilized her creative talents in her hobbies of painting, crocheting, knitting, sewing, quilting and gardening. Her creations including quilts and paintings will be cherished forever by family.

Above all else, Doris loved her family and they meant so much to her. Her house was full at the holidays, and you were welcome at any time as long as you didn’t interrupt her while she watched Gunsmoke at noon! Her kindness, generosity and quick wit will be so missed.

Doris is survived by her children, Kaye (Stuart) Ellingson; John (Joanne) Kiser, Jr.; Karen (James) Kennedy; LuAnn (Joseph) Basirico; ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one grandson, four brothers, and two sisters.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4th at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield, Minnesota and one hour before the service at the church on Friday.

The funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, November 5th at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 28959 630th Avenue, Sargeant, Minnesota with Reverend Marc Freiberg, Sr. officiating. Interment will be at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Blessed be her memory.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com.

Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes,

501 2nd Street NW, Hayfield, MN

507/477/2259