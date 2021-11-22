Desiree D. Osmon, 66

Desiree Dawn Osmon, age 66, passed away on November 20th, 2021, at her home in Austin. Desiree was born on March 14th, 1955, to Joan and Mike Deyo. She attended Austin High School and went on to graduate from Austin Community College with a degree in nursing, while raising three kids at home. On August 2nd, 1994, Desiree married Ron Osmon and between them, they raised five children. All five children went on to be college graduates themselves. Desiree served as a Registered Nurse for over 35 years, primarily at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, crocheting, sewing, and gardening. Desiree also loved playing card games, giving gifts, and baking cakes. Her favorite pastime was hosting parties with family and spending time with her grandchildren. Along with Ron, she would volunteer her time placing flags at a local cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steve; and sister, Sandy. Desiree is survived by her husband, Ron; children, Brandon Larson, Vaughn (Bekki) Larson, Beth Hage (Jason Holland), Aaron (Kelly) Osmon, and Amanda (Jordan) Struck; grandchildren, Garrett, Makenna, Gavin, Cameron, Keegan, Lanie, Cooper, Nora, Elin, Cole, and Bode; great-granddaughter, Adalyne; and her best friend and aunt, Cooky (Larry) Bruggeman.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 27th, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin with Rev. Mike Olmsted officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment at Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.