Darlene L. Yerhart, 88

Darlene Louise Yerhart, age 88, of Lansing, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin.

Darlene was born January 28, 1933 in Austin to Myron & Olga Yanzer. She grew up in Austin and Lansing and graduated from Austin High School.

In addition to being a homemaker, Darlene worked part-time as a Lansing Elementary School Lunch Lady and part-time Lansing Post Office Clerk. She was a member of the now dissolved Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Brownsdale.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Yerhart; sons, David and Paul Yerhart; grandchildren, David A. Yerhart and Krista A. Reineke.

Survivors include her daughters, Pamela J. Reineke and Angela M. Yerhart; son, Steven J. Yerhart; sister, Donna Batton; brother, Terry Yanzer; grandchildren, James Yerhart, Jeremy Yerhart and Teresa Phan; great grandchildren, Nicholas Yerhart, Alishya Yerhart, Michael and Gage Bremer.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 am on Thursday November 4, 2021 at Mayer Funeral Home with Deacon Dave Blake and Deacon Bob Yerhot officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service at Mayer Funeral Home on Thursday. Interment will be in Lansing Cemetery.

If so desired, memorials preferred to donor’s choice.

