Convictions: Oct. 31-Nov. 7

Mohamed Yusuf Abdi, 23, of Rochester, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions and pay a $500 fine. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Griffin Amson, 25, of Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony terroristic threats. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison. He was also sentenced to five years probation for a second count of felony terroristic threats. He must follow several conditions and pay $50 in fines. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison. Sentences to run concurrent.

Michael Charles Frost, 33, of Faribault, was sentenced to 58 months in prison for felony second degree-sale 10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within a 90-day period.

Kayla Esperanza Irlas, 23, of Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs-possession. She must follow several conditions. She was given credit for 45 days served.

Preston James Lein, 29, of St. Paul, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drug-possession.

Klarissa Trevira Morua, 28, of Rochester, was sentenced 120 days in jail for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. She was given credit for 120 days served.

Richard Steven Trigilio, 61, of Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. He must follow several conditions and pay $50 in fines. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Tyler Lamar Walker, 24, of Flint, Michigan, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony theft by swindle and pay $500 in fines.

Raul Zavala, Jr., 29, of Austin, was sentenced to 86 months in prison for felony first degree assault-great bodily harm. He must also pay $49,765.98 in restitution. He was also sentenced to 36 months in prison for felony second degree assault-dangerous weapon, to run concurrent to the first charge.

Bruce Allen Erath, 34, of Blooming Prairie, was sentenced to seven years of supervised probation for felony first degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $400 in fines. Failure to do so could result in 42 months in prison or 180 days of local confinement.

Pu Eh Htoo, 31, of Albert Lea, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for gross misdemeanor DWI-second degree driving while impaired; two or more aggravating factors. He must follow several conditions and pay $900 in fines. Failure to do so could result in 335 days in jail. He was given credit for eight days served.

Aaron David Kolb, 56, of Riverside, Illinois, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for felony absentee voter fraud. He must also pay $300 in fines.

Dominic David Ozuna, 39, of Austin, was sentenced to two years, six months supervised probation for felony failure to appear on felony charge. He must follow several conditions and pay $290 in fines. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison. He was given credit for 152 days served.