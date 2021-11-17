CLUES offering free community event for Latinos

The Austin chapter of CLUES will be holding a community event for the Latino community in Austin this Friday.

CLUES staff will be distributing, for free, 200 food baskets on a first come, first served basis as well as offering COVID-19 vaccines from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, at the El Parral Ballroom (210 Fourth St. NE).

There will also be promotion, eduction and registration support for SNAP as well as other community health resources.

For vaccines, contact Nohely Arteaga either by call or text at 1-612-552-3282. For general questions contact Janelle Calvo by call or text at 1-612-444-2156.

Vaccine shots are open to Latinos 16 and older that meet eligibility requirements to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.